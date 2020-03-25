Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,916 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $161.95 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.33. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Longbow Research lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.21.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

