Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,838 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,838 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Shares of MO stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

