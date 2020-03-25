Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,040 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,534 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,950,000 after purchasing an additional 141,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $13,513,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 77,413 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

AMP stock opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.22.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

