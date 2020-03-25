Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,312 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,132,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Argus lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

