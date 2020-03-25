Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BVIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 975 ($12.83).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 629 ($8.27) on Monday. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 837.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 917.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total value of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48). Insiders acquired 42 shares of company stock valued at $37,201 over the last 90 days.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

