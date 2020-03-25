Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Director Daniel J. Hirsch Buys 10,000 Shares

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Director Daniel J. Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel J. Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Daniel J. Hirsch acquired 20,000 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.78 million and a PE ratio of 26.71. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,419,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,684,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

