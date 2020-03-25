Brokerages Anticipate Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post sales of $99.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.40 million to $99.70 million. Potbelly reported sales of $98.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $414.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $411.40 million to $417.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $421.35 million, with estimates ranging from $419.70 million to $423.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth $1,899,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 250,646 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 278,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 228,404 shares in the last quarter. Dumont Global LP bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

