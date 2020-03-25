Brokerages Expect Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Tailored Brands reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tailored Brands.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

TLRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Tailored Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRD opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tailored Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tailored Brands (TLRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.