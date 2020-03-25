Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Shares Up 15.6%

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)’s share price shot up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.35, 9,492,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 11,126,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

