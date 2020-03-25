Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Director Claude R. L’heureux Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Director Claude R. L’heureux purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$90.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$270,000.

CTC.A stock opened at C$83.80 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 1-year low of C$67.15 and a 1-year high of C$157.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$125.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$140.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$174.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$176.88.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.