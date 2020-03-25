CBRE Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,952 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 671% compared to the average volume of 383 call options.

Shares of CBRE opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. CBRE Group has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

