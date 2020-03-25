CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Lowered to $125.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $93.83 on Monday. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

