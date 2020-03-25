Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Trading 14.5% Higher

Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) traded up 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.95, 12,831,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 13,643,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

