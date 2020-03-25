CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Lifted to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$90.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$112.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James set a C$114.00 target price on CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.09.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$71.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$70.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

