Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Insider Keith Anthony Daley Purchases 100,000 Shares

Checkit plc (LON:CKT) insider Keith Anthony Daley acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,463.30).

Keith Anthony Daley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Checkit alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Keith Anthony Daley bought 2,500,000 shares of Checkit stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,183,898.97).

On Friday, February 14th, Keith Anthony Daley bought 2,000,000 shares of Checkit stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £640,000 ($841,883.71).

Checkit stock opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.61. Checkit plc has a one year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 million and a PE ratio of 45.71.

About Checkit

Checkit plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; and provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and design, manufacture, and sale ophthalmic products.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.