Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Insider Anthony Herbert Bloom Acquires 839,704 Shares of Stock

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) insider Anthony Herbert Bloom purchased 839,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £235,117.12 ($309,283.24).

LON CINE opened at GBX 53.36 ($0.70) on Wednesday. Cineworld Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 18.29 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The company has a market capitalization of $731.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Cineworld Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Cineworld Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cineworld Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut Cineworld Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 299.23 ($3.94).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

