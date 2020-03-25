Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,573 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 193,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao alerts:

Shares of CBD opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.