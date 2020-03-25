Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,812 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 129.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

