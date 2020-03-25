Citigroup Inc. Acquires 46,129 Shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 2,299.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,194,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 142,108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000.

Get Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr alerts:

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.