Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,107 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 468.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTLC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 331.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 221,189 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,135.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

PTLC opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22.

