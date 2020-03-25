Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 488.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,193.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FMS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.15.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

