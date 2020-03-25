Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBSB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $511.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

