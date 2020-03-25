Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTGT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 68,734 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TechTarget by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 54,520 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 52,711 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 39,166 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,872.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,961 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $524.97 million, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.