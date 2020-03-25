Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLOW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,555 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 878,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,309,000 after buying an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

PLOW opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $639.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.70. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber purchased 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.70 per share, with a total value of $52,969.50. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PLOW. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

