Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ETH shares. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NYSE ETH opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $275.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.