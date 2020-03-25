Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 6,014.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Personalis worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 158,412 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 158,412 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Personalis by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 625,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 326,392 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Personalis by 61.3% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 483,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 183,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $5,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

PSNL opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $885,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

