Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, COO Jon Yoder bought 2,500 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila bought 5,564 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $99,651.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,349.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,054 shares of company stock valued at $210,436. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $383.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

