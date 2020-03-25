Citigroup Inc. Has $257,000 Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.