Citigroup Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 141,870 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 274,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 89,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Bruce J. Sherrick purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter purchased 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,115.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,902 shares of company stock valued at $668,596. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGM opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $491.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.