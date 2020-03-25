Citigroup Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. Analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

