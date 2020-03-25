Citigroup Inc. Has $281,000 Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 300,282 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 176,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 120.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $25,766.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank W. Baier bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,385.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $446.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

