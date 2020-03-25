Citigroup Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,591,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $14,110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after purchasing an additional 366,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $3,283,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,207,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $47,669.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $142,019 in the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.99.

MTSI opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

