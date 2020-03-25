Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 161.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 616.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 266,312 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,202,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,940 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,367,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 66.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLAB. ValuEngine raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

ZLAB stock opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.02. Zai Lab Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Zai Lab Ltd will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

