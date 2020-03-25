Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barrington Research started coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $450.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.