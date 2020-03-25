Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,027,567 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dermira were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dermira by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dermira by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Dermira by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

DERM opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56. Dermira Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.

In other Dermira news, major shareholder Eagle Acquisition Corp Bald bought 40,926,025 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $767,362,968.75. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DERM. ValuEngine raised shares of Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

