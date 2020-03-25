Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avrobio were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 3rd quarter worth $11,707,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avrobio by 438.4% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 570,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 464,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avrobio by 150.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 386,724 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avrobio by 40.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,416 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avrobio by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avrobio news, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,512 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,037.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVRO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avrobio from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.47. Avrobio Inc has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avrobio Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

