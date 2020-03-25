Citigroup Inc. Purchases 34,514 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) by 139.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNED. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 22.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 43,741 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 11.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes & Noble Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $502.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

