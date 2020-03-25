Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,214 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 244.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cabot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBT opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. Cabot Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Bank of America upgraded Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cabot from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

