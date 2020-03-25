Citigroup Inc. Purchases 43,704 Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 301.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the third quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 274,891 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 67.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Kadmon news, CEO Harlan Waksal purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $43,848.00. Also, Director Cynthia Schwalm bought 31,000 shares of Kadmon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Kadmon stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $536.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,204.47% and a negative return on equity of 110.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

