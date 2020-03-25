Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 131.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Telefonica by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Telefonica by 8.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonica by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonica by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Telefonica by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEF opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. Telefonica S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.76.

TEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Telefonica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

