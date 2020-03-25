Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Cooper-Standard from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director Robert J. Remenar purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $41,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $102,586.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $170.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.73). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $726.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

