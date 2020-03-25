Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,032,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 818,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 247,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,468 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 221,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 340,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.72. Newpark Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

