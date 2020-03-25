Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Regis were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $219,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

RGS opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Regis had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Regis Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

