Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,057 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $321.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 4.72%. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

