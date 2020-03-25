Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,714 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of OraSure Technologies worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

OSUR stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.66 million, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.42. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

