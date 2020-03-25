Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $728.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

