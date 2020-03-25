Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 226.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 121,737 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $790.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.90. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

