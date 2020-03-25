CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Director Dan Maurer Buys 10,000 Shares

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Director Dan Maurer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,079 shares in the company, valued at $373,461.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. CNO Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 116,178 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,483,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

