Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Codemasters Group alerts:

CDM stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.89) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 278.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 251.90. Codemasters Group has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 356 ($4.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $332.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other news, insider Rashid Ismail Varachia sold 200,000 shares of Codemasters Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £520,000 ($684,030.52).

Codemasters Group Company Profile

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Codemasters Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codemasters Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.