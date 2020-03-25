Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) Trading 14.6% Higher

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)’s stock price traded up 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $14.89, 1,052,866 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 499,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,823,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,923,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,969,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 150,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 116,480 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.